Starfield: Official Launch Date Announcement

"Get ready to embark on an epic journey when Starfield, the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, launches on September 6, 2023."
"25 years in the making, Starfield introduces an entirely new frontier to explore—space. In 2330, you join Constellation, the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy. Venture through the stars and get to know a memorable cast of characters on a quest to answer humanity's greatest question—what is out there? Where will Starfield take you?
Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6, 2023. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305628/...o-september-2023-releases-launch-date-trailer
