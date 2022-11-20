Stand alone VR head set, right now

L

Liver

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
5,530
What’s the best head set to buy right now with some limitations. Under $3000.

I’m saying best, for image quality and speed. I can use headphones for audio.

1. Stand alone, no computer required. Or Mac OS native support. I don’t want to boot camp or windows.

2. Has to have some kind of app or game store.

3. I will not be using it for business.

Currently I have the original oculus and it’s showing its age, especially since I only got 64 gigs. I’m deleting games to play other content.

Is it the new $1500 Oculus or Oculus 2? Or Vive?

I’ll be getting the Sony PS VR corded set as soon as I can get them.

I’m open to whatever. I have NO problem rebuying software if I need to leave Oculus.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top