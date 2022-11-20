Stand alone VR head set, right now

What’s the best head set to buy right now with some limitations. Under $3000.
I’m saying best, for image quality and speed. I can use headphones for audio.
1. Stand alone, no computer required. Or Mac OS native support. I don’t want to boot camp or windows.
2. Has to have some kind of app or game store.
3. I will not be using it for business.
Currently I have the original oculus and it’s showing its age, especially since I only got 64 gigs. I’m deleting games to play other content.
Is it the new $1500 Oculus or Oculus 2? Or Vive?
I’ll be getting the Sony PS VR corded set as soon as I can get them.
I’m open to whatever. I have NO problem rebuying software if I need to leave Oculus.
