Stand alone VR head set, right now

What’s the best head set to buy right now with some limitations. Under $3000.



I’m saying best, for image quality and speed. I can use headphones for audio.



1. Stand alone, no computer required. Or Mac OS native support. I don’t want to boot camp or windows.



2. Has to have some kind of app or game store.



3. I will not be using it for business.



Currently I have the original oculus and it’s showing its age, especially since I only got 64 gigs. I’m deleting games to play other content.



Is it the new $1500 Oculus or Oculus 2? Or Vive?



I’ll be getting the Sony PS VR corded set as soon as I can get them.



I’m open to whatever. I have NO problem rebuying software if I need to leave Oculus.