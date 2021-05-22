Stable Memory Clocks Different Between Gaming and Mining?

Curious if anyone else has noticed this same effect. I have two different settings that I can run the memory at on my card that is considered "stable" depending on whether I'm mining or gaming.



For example (Or matter of fact rather), I have a watercooled ASUS RTX 3070 Dual OC. For gaming, I run it at +220 core and +2100 on the memory. Any higher than +2100 will cause games to artifact and ultimately crash within a couple minutes of being launched.



However, while mining, I run -177 core with a 50% power limit (I have experimented with the core speed vs memory speed while gaming and it doesn't seem to have much, if any effect on stability) and I can go all the way up to +2800 on the memory before the video driver begins to crash. I can do anything except game and mine for hours with no invalid shares with these memory speeds at 63 MH/s.