Stabilizing 1T Command Rate?

I just got my G.Skill Ripjaws 2x8 3600CL16 Samsung B-Die kit for my Ryzen 3600 and I am in a process of overclocking it. I am now down to CL14 timings @ 3600 and tightened secondaries and tertiaries (and apparently it is solid, still testing) but I absolutely have to have GearDown on. I would like to have real 1T Command Rate if possible but Memtest86 throws errors when I disable GD. Any ideas how to stabilize it? Is it just a matter of voltage or is there something else I might want to touch to help it? I did try 1.5 but no help and did not dare to go higher. It is at 1.45V at the moment.