SSDs from untrusted seller testing.

So I have that moment again, brought a couple of 256 gig evo's to arrive later this week. The price wasnt unrealistically low, about 30% cheaper than what 256 gig evo's usually sell for.



So I am aware I can fire up samsung magician for a quick serial check. To confirm authencity.



I can check smart data to confirm if they new drives.



But then defects. Fill up the drive, then do some kind of checksum check? Check smart data afterwards? adequate?



The reason for this paranoia, as when I got the ebay receipt, it showed the seller and I noticed the lowish number, so thought would check the seller which I should have done anyway, and its the only product he is selling, which to me is a red flag. As its a multiple quantity of new products, in that case would expect to be a business selling other items.



So now is a fair chance I may send these back. But if everything checks out there is a chance I may keep them.