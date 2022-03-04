[SSD x2] Samsung 870 QVO 8tB + 980 Pro 2TB NVME ($834 with edu discount or $926)

dpoverlord
Good deal if you want both.
The 870 8tb solo at times is 530 and lowest I've seen on the M.2 980 pro is 200.
If you still have S22 $250 credit from Samsung they can price match
https://www.samsung.com/us/computin...undles-for-gamer-bndl-1617050816811/#benefits
Personally if your on the hunt the gold standard was the Samsung 850p pro 4tb as it had a 10 year warranty.
Now the closest with the best price is the 870 EVO with a 5 year warranty.
The 860 EVO / Pro are still too expensive and oddly like $150-200 more.
The 870 8tb QVO has a deal with the 2tb M.2 980 pro for $926 "834 2m edu Samsung discount)
(https://www.reddit.com/r/buildapcsales/comments/t68td9/comment/hzabdk6/)
Issuebia the QVO only has a 4 hr warranty and if your writing a lot the buffer doesn't keep up.
Link: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16820147795
Shell shocker, $360 when promo code EMCBQ347 is applied ($0.09/GB). Free shipping. Price without the promo is $450.
