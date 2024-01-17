SSD upgrade in Surface Laptop 4?

Jul 28, 2018
Hi All,

I have a Surface Laptop 4 (13.5" with the Core i7) and I am looking to upgrade the SSD, which is currently a 512GB PCI-E gen 3 drive.

I bought a WD Black SN770M 2TB (gen 4), assuming it would be easy to clone a replace the existing drive. However it seems like there are some horror stories with thin and light laptops using 10th/11th gen Intel processors and their ability to support gen 4 drives, likely due to varying power demands. Examples:

https://dancharblog.wordpress.com/2...to-1tb/#gen4-ssds-may-not-work-in-all-devices
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us...h-pcie-4/af2c7eff-54ca-4b2c-9e0c-0ab3a274eccd

Wondering if anyone has tried doing this, and whether it has worked successfully?

Cheers,

Su
 
