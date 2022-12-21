SSD that can't be seen.... sometimes

I got this 240 GB Dell branded, Micron manufactured SSD for free. It's some Enterprise class drive out of a server.



If I put it in a USB dock, it works fine.



But if I put it in a Mac Book Pro, the computer won't see it. I tried two different machines.



To be more specific, it's not just that the volume doesn't mount, it physically does not see any sata device connected to the sata bus. Its like nothing is plugged in. The drive and both computers support 6gb sata. Both computers work perfectly fine with multiple other drives.



So I'm wondering if this drive might have some custom firmware that prevents it from working in non dell servers? If so, is there a way to flash it with a generic micro firmware so it can be used normally?