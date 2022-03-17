SSD NVMe and SuSE

Hello Experts,We have Oracle Database Server with following configuration which we wish to Hardware-upgrade.Hardware : Fujitsu Celcius R940nProcessor : Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2637 v3 @ 3.50GHzHarddisks : 4 x 1 TB SATA Disks (2 for OS in RAID-1 and 2 for Oracle Database also in RAID-1)RAM : 128 GBOS : SuSE Enterprise Server 12 (no updates)Database : Oracle 11.2.0.4We have been using it since 4 Years and recently I observed that one of the OS Disks is corrupt. Thanks to RAID-1 Level, the Server works without any problems.But I think it is the good time to go for a replacement Hardware before things go crazy. So we are ordering a new hardware perhaps the better one.The striking change in this new server will be SSD. So far we have been using only SATA disks and guess it is a good time to make this change, keeping future in mind.I analysed few options and think of following Hardware-Upgrade. I request you all experts to give us your opinions/suggestions as we have no exprience with SSDs.Hardware : This will be decided based on the availability and compatibility of below hardware components.Processor : Same or any faster than ~ 3.5GHz Intel Processor which motherboard supports.RAM : 128 GB or higherOS : SuSE Enterprise Server 12 (-SP5)Database : Oracle 11.2.0.4 (This version must be kept)Harddisks : Option A> 2x 500 GB SATA3 SSD ; 2 x 1T SATA3 SSD orOption B> 4 x 1TB Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2. (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)I have read that Samsung 980 Pro ist the fastest available SSD currently but it also has Heat Problems. Is that true? If yes then what is the better alternative?Secondly if it is possible to go for 4 x 1 PCIe NVMe SSDs as I am not sure if certain Motherboards exist which can provide this configuration. Or should I go for combination of SATA and SSD.Or a combination of SATA3 SSD and NVMe M.2. ?Another point which comes to my mind is compatibility of newest SSD NVMe technology with SuSE - 12. For applications we have to stick to SLES 12 and can not upgrade to SLES-15 but atleastI should be allowed to upgrade SLES-12 SP5 in order to getting the driver for SSD NVMe.So these are the major concerns and I am trying to figure out the solutions/Answers. I wish to avoid a situation where the hardware is purchased and now i can not boot SuSE OS with SSD.Your valuable comments and suggestions are welcome.Thanx in advance.Regards,Admin