Ordered (4) SK Hynix 500GB SSDs to use for caching in my new NAS. After receiving the NAS I found that 2 of the SSD slots were for U.2 SSDs so I ordered 2 U.2 drives leaving me with 2 spare SK Hynix SSDs. I decided to shuck one for the hell of it since there are 2 I don't need now and found that the SSD is exactly the same size as a SO-DIMM, lol.Going to shuck the 2nd one and 3D Print a new small case for them and use them in my 3D Printed case build