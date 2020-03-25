SSD Issue and Troubleshooting

Hello,

I think I have a failing SSD but am not sure how to test or troubleshoot. When I start or restart my system, the D: drive (one of the WD Blue 1TB drives) behaves like it isn't turned on or ready for use. Windows explorer stops working for that drive but functions perfectly for my C: drive (the NVME WD Black) and F: drive (the other WD Blue 1TB). I can open files from the C and F drives but cannot open files that are saved to the D drive. I suspect my D drive is failing but the drive "turns on" and functions perfectly after about a 5 minute wait. Is there any SSD or drive test that I can use to see if the SSD is at fault? The only thing I thought to try was to switch the motherboard SATA ports that each of the WD Blue drives are plugged in to and see if that makes a difference.



My system:

AMD Ryzen 3700X processor

MSI X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi motherboard

Corsair 32GB 3200mhz DDR4 Vegeneance RGB Pro RAM

EVGA Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

Corsair HX750 power supply

Western Digital Black SN750 500gb NVME SSD

Western Digital Blue 1TB Sata3 SSD x2



I use the Western Digital SSD dashboard software to ensure the firmware is up to date for all SSDs. The program reports that health is good for all three SSDs. One interesting thing I found was the software shows my two WD Blue drives are slightly different. Screenshots are attached. It looks like the model # and firmware version are different even though the drives physically appear identical.



I have the most recent motherboard drivers and BIOS from MSI's website (7B93v16), 445.75 video drivers from Nvidia (most up to date as of 03/25/20), and AMD X570 chipset drivers 2.03.12.0657. AMDs website also has AMD RAID Driver (SATA, NVMe RAID) and AMD StoreMI Technology drivers available but I do not have those installed.



Thank you