ssd/hdd combination recommendations and guidance please

System finally arrived, but only has one ssd. I'd like to add at least one 2tb stick to the second m.2 slot and a 6-8tb hdd for games/movies. But after reading a few posts, I'm wondering whether I should use the 2tb stick for the games instead. I've always assumed that since everything gets loaded into ram, it doesn't matter where it sits when it's not being used. Also, should I even bother with an internal hdd at all? Wouldn't an external be fine?Ryzen 7 5800x 3.8GHzRadeon RX 6900XTG. Skill Trident Z 32gb DDR4 3600 RGBSeagate FireCuda 520 NVMe M.2 2280 ssd 1tb (ZP1000GM30002)MPG X570S Edge Max Wifi(MS-7D53)