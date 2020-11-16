SSD firmware upgrade

Samsung Magician Software | Samsung V-NAND SSD | Samsung ... You can use this for all SSD's​

If your SSD has an update, then the field will be lit.Intel SSD was a little more difficult, needing an .iso to be burnt and it updated my Intel SSD.ScanDisk, has an updater also, that is difficult to find surfing the web. Look up the exact model number and see if it has an update, and then down load the updater. It will be a WD updater.Firmware for my ScanDisk, did not install Windows 10 well when it was 2016 firmware on my Generation 6 Intel HP Elitedesk mini. I updated it when it was in an older HP. It looked like a processor problem. No problem with the processor not being set good.