[SSD] Copy and benchmark - please explain.

Hello
I have a question about copying files inside ssd and atto benchmark results
This is new Sandisk Ultra 3D 250. It has something like DRAM as I understand it. I wonder if everything is ok. Test done on an Acer laptop with i5-6200u.
First, is it normal to copy a large file (over 5GB) to another folder on the same disk at this speed if the disk has DRAM? The speed drops very quickly to a value of 1xx MB /s
copy.jpg

What copy speed should then be expected on SSDs without DRAM? Does the disk without DRAM slow down significantly in normal computer use when it is full, e.g. over 80%
The second thing.
I did Atto tests. And the test on a fresh running os (latest win10 pro) looks like this.
attorw10.jpg

I am concerned about the results from 8kb down to 512b. They are probably very low and very unstable-they differ a lot each test. But when boot windows PE win 10 from pendrive results are better. Where does this difference come from. Drivers etc. ok.
attoR.jpg

Why is there such a clear decline under running windows.
And this is CDI at the end.
cdmR1.jpg
 
DRAM isn't directly related to sequential performance. File transfers are single queue/thread so won't be as fast as Q8T1 for example. Copying on the same disk will be slower, too. Lastly, once you are out of SLC cache (which is only 3GB on that SKU) you are hitting TLC, which at that capacity is at most 250 MB/s. See the 500GB version here - a small SLC cache (>500 MB/s) followed by TLC. Halve that performance for the 250GB SKU. Then lower it further for being single-queue/thread (this is QD32) plus copying on the same drive. Voila, 127 MB/s.

Your worry about results for smaller file I/O sizes is also unnecessary - with less interleaving, speeds will be lower. Smaller files/operations interleave less. When reading 4KiB, for example, the drive still has to pull an entire page (16KiB), so even with fast reads that would limit you to say 50 MB/s, although the higher latency of the AHCI protocol (SATA) can lower this further.
 
