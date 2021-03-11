SSD and various usb interfaces

This is probably more of a usb question than SSD, but I'll start here...



So I have a new x570 motherboard, which has 'USB 3.2 Gen 1' and 'USB 3.2 Gen 2' outputs...



I have a Maiwo Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 to M.2 external device, with a 512GB M.2 drive in it.

I got a USB Type-C to Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 Cable from Amazon, to connect this device to my computer.



I'm using HD_speed V1.7.2.91 on Windows 10 Pro to test the drive.



When I connected the drive to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 output, I got almost 1GB/second throughput, but after about 10 seconds the program just hung; I had to unplug the device to free up the connection.



When I connected it to the USB 3.2 Gen 1 output, it ran reliably, but I only got about 470MB/second throughput, which is about SATA speeds; not what I expect from an M.2 drive.



So what is going on here?? Why would I have a problem with the 3.2 Gen 2 output? Even though the cable is only USB 3.1, shouldn't the interface be backward-compatible??



More generally, which component should I look at when trying to decipher this issue?