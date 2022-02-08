SRC Computers X5DL8-GG

SRC Computers Mapstation 2.4ghz​

Hi Everyone,I have a couple older servers bought from University Auction that I couldn't identify. This one in particular is of interest, open box never used.It's got a Supermicro X5DL8-GG motherboard, looks loaded everything in tact. When I tried to boot it about 2 years ago I got stuck in grub rescue, although I can probably boot now. I haven't been able to find any information on it except that is was one of the first machines to implement a type of reconfigurable language in C, anyone have any information on this ? I'd love to share the rest if they are of interest!Thanks in advance for any help (pics attached)