SRC Computers X5DL8-GG

nts402

n00b
Feb 7, 2022
1

SRC Computers Mapstation 2.4ghz​



Hi Everyone,

I have a couple older servers bought from University Auction that I couldn't identify. This one in particular is of interest, open box never used.

It's got a Supermicro X5DL8-GG motherboard, looks loaded everything in tact. When I tried to boot it about 2 years ago I got stuck in grub rescue, although I can probably boot now. I haven't been able to find any information on it except that is was one of the first machines to implement a type of reconfigurable language in C, anyone have any information on this ? I'd love to share the rest if they are of interest!

info

Thanks in advance for any help (pics attached)
