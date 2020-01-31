Square Trade Extended Warranty ... is it worth it?

My month old MoBo had a water pump connector failure last week so I did an RMA and I have to say Newegg is excellent ... approved the RMA same day they received the board and then shipped it UPS Next Business Day the very next day (all shipping was paid by Newegg) but I digress ...



I can get a 3 year Square Trade Extended Warranty on the replacement board for $15. Is it worth it to avoid the hassles I read about (aka ASUS) when it comes to doing an RMA with the manufacturer?