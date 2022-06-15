Spreadsheet ratio calculator tips?

My GTX 670 was sent the kill signal and has obeyed. 800x600 and cinnamon pixels galore. Like they do. A new, or even replacement used, isn't in the cards right now(pun intended), this is what I doin'.I remember someone making a price/performance chart based on passmark's site a while back, but I can't find it now, and so I thought i'd make it again myself. Yeah, passmark's price/performance chart doesn't always make sense and has a lot of irrelevant garbage in there.I'm having difficulty calculating the price performance ratio.I'm not sure this is the best formula. I manually entered in the data in the 'E' column, but I want it to be automatic. Also, I want the entire column to be a ratio column, taking info from B and C, without having to paste the formula and then edit the row coords every time. But if I have to I have to.