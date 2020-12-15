Spotify Suffers Another Data Breach

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,120
"“As long as we have usernames and passwords, we’re going to have criminals trying to compromise them and exploit valuable information,” Akamai researcher Steve Ragan explained. “Password-sharing and recycling are easily the two largest contributing factors in credential-stuffing attacks.”
And while good password protections are a smart way for consumers to protect their data, Ragan stressed it’s businesses that need to take proactive steps to boost security and maintain consumer trust.
“While educating consumers on good credential hygiene is critical to combating these attacks, it’s up to businesses to deploy stronger authentication methods and identify the right mix of technology, policies and expertise that can help protect customers without adversely impacting the user experience.”"
https://threatpost.com/spotify-changes-passwords-data-breach/162256/
