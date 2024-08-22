Splitgate 2 F2P arena shooter

  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
An upcoming free-to-play first-person multiplayer shooter developed by 1047 Games. Fans can play Hotzone and Team Deathmatch modes with newly added features to the sequel such as three factions with their own distinct abilities tailored to a variety of playstyles coupled with the series signature portal mechanic. Players can join Splitgate 2’s “Gamescom at home” closed alpha going live today through August 25 for PC.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2918300/Splitgate_2/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_Ha7nfWMzE


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNDdphgzqsQ


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7dbm7bQMYA
 
As far as I recall the first game went down as well as Lawbreakers. The game is banking on its gimmick and high skill ceiling being popular in the esports scene, and they're really focused on redesigning the brand image to try an make inroads with the mythical modern audience. There was a lot of hype surrounding the first game, organic or not, and the slim player count dwindled quickly.
 
I put 300+ hours in to the first one. I will surely give the second a try. First one is still alive on pc. I don’t wait to find games when I jump on for a round or two. There is a gimmick with the portals and can have a rather high skill ceiling depending on the game type you play. But it’s a fun game.
 
Guess it's doing better than Redfall.
I put 300+ hours in to the first one. I will surely give the second a try. First one is still alive on pc. I don’t wait to find games when I jump on for a round or two. There is a gimmick with the portals and can have a rather high skill ceiling depending on the game type you play. But it’s a fun game.
1724346911140.png
 
I had to play some of this for a thing. Not my type of game, but I have to say it's smooth and very nice looking.
 
