Interesting a 3 qubit Quantum Desktop Computer. Wonder if it’s Quantum Nuclear or just regular Quantum
“two portable quantum computers based on nuclear magnetic resonance, called the Gemini Mini Pro and the Triangulum Mini.”
“SpinQ has a dedicated quantum chip production line and provides both standard chip products with 2, 10, or 20 qubits and customized chip design and processing services.
Tiejun Meng, CTO of SpinQ, said: “After many years of layout, SpinQ has completed the full process coverage from chip design, manufacturing, packaging, testing to chip product delivery in the field of superconducting quantum chips. With its dedicated quantum chip production line, it can provide users with comprehensive, integrated quantum chip solutions, and help promote the vigorous development of quantum computing scientific research and industry applications.”
SpinQ has also developed a quantum computing software suite called SpinQit to act as a bridge between quantum computing algorithms and quantum physical systems. This is complementary to the Taurus Cloud Platform.
In September 2022 SpinQ announced it has completed a pre-B round of financing, raising 90 million yuan (about US$12.7 million).”
Source: https://www.eenewseurope.com/en/spinq-upgrades-desktop-quantum-computing/
