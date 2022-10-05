Speed Issues

I have AT&T Fiber
600Mbps plan
Using BGW320-500

Ran a speed test from various sources with results below:

DeviceDownload MbpsUpload Mbps
Router663.545634.821
Main PC (fast.com)161.13628.82
Main PC (fast.com)120600
Work PC (fast.com)16380
Cellphone WiFi (Speedtest by Ookla app)480614

Any idea why I am not getting anything close to my 600Mbps speed package except when testing directly from the router itself? Is this normal? Am I doing something wrong? Do I need to look at my router settings? There are no other devices in the house connected to the internet and have verified this by looking at router settings. All but the celphone have an ethernet connection.

Any ideas?
Thanks
 
qos setting in the modem might mess with things. someone had that happen not that long ago, its somewhere around here...
 
