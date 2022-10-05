Speed Issues

Undercover_Man
I have AT&T Fiber
600Mbps plan
Using BGW320-500
Ran a speed test from various sources with results below:
Any idea why I am not getting anything close to my 600Mbps speed package except when testing directly from the router itself? Is this normal? Am I doing something wrong? Do I need to look at my router settings? There are no other devices in the house connected to the internet and have verified this by looking at router settings. All but the celphone have an ethernet connection.
Any ideas?
Thanks
|Device
|Download Mbps
|Upload Mbps
|Router
|663.545
|634.821
|Main PC (fast.com)
|161.13
|628.82
|Main PC (fast.com)
|120
|600
|Work PC (fast.com)
|16
|380
|Cellphone WiFi (Speedtest by Ookla app)
|480
|614
