Speed Issues

Device Download Mbps Upload Mbps Router 663.545 634.821 Main PC (fast.com) 161.13 628.82 Main PC (fast.com) 120 600 Work PC (fast.com) 16 380 Cellphone WiFi (Speedtest by Ookla app) 480 614

I have AT&T Fiber600Mbps planUsing BGW320-500Ran a speed test from various sources with results below:Any idea why I am not getting anything close to my 600Mbps speed package except when testing directly from the router itself? Is this normal? Am I doing something wrong? Do I need to look at my router settings? There are no other devices in the house connected to the internet and have verified this by looking at router settings. All but the celphone have an ethernet connection.Any ideas?Thanks