Speculation on next Apple TV

A

arthur_tuxedo

Gawd
Joined
Jan 8, 2003
Messages
777
A new Apple TV is rumored almost every year and almost never materializes, but the rumors for 2025 seem more persistent and it’s been 3 years since the last update. If a new one comes out, will it just be a minor refresh or will it bring some major new capabilities like the jump to 4K in 2017? Here are some things I’d like to see, personally:

1. Wi-Fi 7. Old, thick walls and neighborhood congestion makes wi-fi spotty in our house. It’s fine for videos that have a buffer, but anything real-time like Steam Link has massive lag spikes, and there’s no easy access to Ethernet in that part of the room.

2. Better upscaling. My 2021 TCL QLED is a great TV in most respects, but with a terrible upscaler. SD content looks like trash. An A18 processor is more than powerful enough to upscale better than any TV on the market, including the newest Sony’s. In fact, I’m sure the SoC would be powerful enough to output and upscale to 8K if Apple wanted to.

3. Better frame interpolation. Similar to #2, TV’s do this, but most of them don’t do it very well. I don’t see any reason an A18 can’t make 24 FPS look butter-smooth and take advantage of high refresh rates.

4. SDR -> HDR. Another one that some TV’s can do, but not very well. Wouldn’t it be nice if the colors in old content could pop like modern HDR content, and still look accurate? I know an AI will never do it as well as a professional colorist, but the more I watch shows like The Mandalorian in HDR, the harder it is to go back to flat, lifeless colors.

Put 2, 3, and 4 together and you have a device that can potentially play old or low-quality content at 4K120 with HDR, and do it a lot more justice than the wimpy processors in a modern smart TV.

Things a lot of people care about, but I don’t:

1. Price. I don’t really care about a lower price, because the price of continuing to use my 2017 ATV 4K is zero, and I can always get a cheap used or refurbished 2022 model if the new one is underwhelming. Trying to compete with the Amazons and Rokus of the world on price would be a mistake on Apple’s part, IMO. The ATV is a premium streaming device, and the focus needs to be on quality first. Leave the cheap stuff to built-in TV apps and other brands.

2. Gaming. Until Apple shows a willingness to work with developers on things like Vulkan support, there’s no reason to get excited about the ATV’s gaming capabilities, even if it ends up thereotically capable of PS5-level graphics. Apple’s gaming division knows how to make a lot of money from iPhone games, but ATV and Mac gaming are going nowhere due to Apple’s control-freak tendencies and refusal to adopt industry standards. iPhone gaming succeeds in spite of this because it has a massive userbase that is more willing to spend money than their Android counterparts. Mac and ATV markets are tiny, but Apple still expects devs to rewrite their games in Metal and jump through hoops, and then wonders why there are so few games.

3. Apple Intelligence. Tim Cook recently had to fire the AI leadership and undertake a serious reorganization of the division. Jobs probably would have done it years earlier. Until competent leadership has been in place long enough for their decisions to bear fruit (usually takes about 3 years), any implementation of an LLM is going to subtract value from the experience, not add it.

What do you guys think? Is my wishlist something that Apple can feasibly do in 2025, will it happen later than that, or are these pipe dreams that will never make sense for the ATV? What do you want to see from future streaming devices from Apple or another company?
 
Invest in a good mesh WiFi router system or UniFi.
 
Realistically, I'm not expecting much from the next Apple TV. There will be a faster processor (and rumors point to Wi-Fi 7), but I'm not expecting a redesign or wild features. It might have a lower price. There are murmurs a future Apple TV will have a camera for video calls, but that's not guaranteed to show up in the next refresh.

And I don't really fault Apple for it, either. My 2017-era Apple TV 4K is still enough eight years later — I might only upgrade because it's not guaranteed to get the latest tvOS after all this time.
 
For Wifi make sure you are on the same common channels as others to avoid cross talk, which does more damage than good and since you got old walls, stick to 20Mhz/40Mhz at most.
 
I'd like to have a cheaper option with Ethernet again, but I'm not counting on it. So I'll compromise and as long as they keep offering one with Ethernet without going WiFi only I'll be thrilled. Don't really need anything else from one as they all seem to be doing fine.
 
ALWAYS get one with a nic. we have had so many issues with the wifi only and they are pain in the ass to recover if they go offline. we have dozens that are basically bricked unless we send them to apple to fix, because they were left in conference mode and lost wifi for too long and now they wont do shit.
 
Our Apple TV 4Ks (various generations around the house) are probably the single best aging pieces of consumer tech in our home. Somehow, as the years ago on, they don't leave us wanting - they continue to be fast, performant, reliable, easy to use, flexible. If I had to compile a personal bucket list / wish list I wouldn't mind some frame interpolation (within the limits of what's possible for an external device) and maybe some PIP option but truth be told, they mostly do what I want them to do. My biggest complaint were the older remotes and the new ones fixed that.

It's even become a habit that whenever I travel, I simply toss one (and a short HDMI cable) into my carry-on and more times than not, I'm able to get it up and running at whatever hotel I'm at.
 
Yep. Everything else sucks. I also have various generations of the Apple TV everywhere, and they all work reliably and fast.
 
I’d love to see support for Dolby Vision’s Full Enhancement Layer. Apparently we’ve all been getting screwed out of proper Dolby Vision with Profile 7 and its FEL. Anyone who doesn’t play from a physical UHD Blu-Ray or something like the Ugoos AM6B+ isn’t getting the full experience. I recently updated my TCL’s firmware, which made a huge difference for HDR, and now I’m going down the rabbit hole trying to get the best possible colors. I actually set my ATV to convert DV to HDR10, because the TV’s tone mapping of HDR10 does a better job making the colors pop than DV does. Maybe the FEL would change that, and I would hope that the next ATV supports it.
 
For playing local Blu-ray rips, what is the best device? AM6B+ with its Dolby Vision FEL support? How does it compare to the NVIDIA SHELD TV Pro? How about the Zidoo Z9X 8K? I would get an Apple TV 4K and use it with Infuse but it doesn't support lossless Atmos or DTS:X nor does it have a USB port for local media.
 
Don’t ask me, I’m just repeating what I’ve read on the interwebs. Apparently AM6B+ is the only device that supports FEL and is easy to setup, but I don’t speak from personal experience.
 
Nothing I would want. I use Ethernet anyway and the soft updates mean nothing to me.
 
I am perfectly happy with my current Apple TV's, my oldest being an original HD which is STILL getting updates. Crazy to think that one was released in 2015. What will probably happen is that whatever new one comes out next will bump the HD. So I might end up getting a new one and rotate all my other ones down the line.
 
Shield still seems to be the better option for something that just works vs building a system and using a Kodi OS or something on it...

At least last i checked earlier this year.
 
Mind you, the Shield hardware hasn't been updated in years. Not that you're buying a TV media streamer for cutting-edge performance, but Apple's speed advantage could unlock features that just aren't an option on the NVIDIA side right now.
 
