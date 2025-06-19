  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Specific Ubiquiti Protect issue.

L

Liver

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
6,162
I expanded my storage to the 4 bay Ubiquiti NVR. I am running the Protect module on the NVR, not on the Dream Machine.

I also put the NVR and all the cameras on a separate VLAN.

I got everything working. No issues using the Protect app on my phone or iPad. Everything is working great.

However, I can not invite anyone to access the system. I can invite to the Dream Machine, but I can not invite to the NVR.

Also when I am looking at the devices hooked up the DM, I can not see anything on that VLAN. I can see all the other VLANs but not that one. I am logged on as admin.

Should I restart everything? If so, what order? DM, switches or anything else?

Edit. All my network equipment is Ubiquiti.
 
Restarting probably won’t help yet.

First, check these:
  1. Firewall Rules:
    Allow VLANs to talk. Open ports Protect needs:
    • TCP: 443, 7443, 7442, 7446, 7447, 7080, 7550
    • UDP: 10001 (device adoption), and multicast 224.0.0.251 on port 5353 for mDNS.
  2. VLAN Settings:
    In UniFi, confirm VLAN isolation is off under Networks > Advanced.
If these check out, then restart like this:
  • Dream Machine first.
  • Switches next.
  • NVR and cameras last.
 
