Specific Ubiquiti Protect issue.

I expanded my storage to the 4 bay Ubiquiti NVR. I am running the Protect module on the NVR, not on the Dream Machine.



I also put the NVR and all the cameras on a separate VLAN.



I got everything working. No issues using the Protect app on my phone or iPad. Everything is working great.



However, I can not invite anyone to access the system. I can invite to the Dream Machine, but I can not invite to the NVR.



Also when I am looking at the devices hooked up the DM, I can not see anything on that VLAN. I can see all the other VLANs but not that one. I am logged on as admin.



Should I restart everything? If so, what order? DM, switches or anything else?



Edit. All my network equipment is Ubiquiti.