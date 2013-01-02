Spec Ops The Line

If you purchased a game from Amazon during the past month then the game bundle above is $5. Add it to your cart and check the price.

kcthebrewer said:
Just finished this game and am amazed there was no thread for this game. Highest recommendations regarding story. As it is on sale right now, I recommend picking it up - http://www.amazon.com/Desert-to-Sea...=1357104314&sr=8-2&keywords=spec+ops+the+line

Any thoughts from anyone else that has played it?

**found a thread back from May, this can be deleted**
There have been a few threads about it but not very much. I finished it recently as well. The atmosphere and story were top notch. The gameplay was just average and didn't bring much to the table. It wasn't bad though, just nothing I hadn't done before. I enjoyed the game anyway and the dull gameplay didn't stop me from wanting to push on to see what happened next.
 
As a PC game it is utter garbage. The mouse controls are horrid and the keyboard controls are completely consolised. Config files are encrypted, widescreen support is limited to 16:9, and cutscenes may not play any sound. Another very sloppy console port from 2K.

As a game is it generic (which is part of the point the game is making), but decent enough. Grenades feel like they're actually lethal outside of a two-foot-radius, and some of the death animations and executions are quite good.

As a piece of entertainment with something to say, it excels.
 
It's an overachiever on story. Meat and potatoes third person shooter gameplay. Meh on PC features but somehow it comes together for a decent ride. It's cheap these days and I have no problems recommending it for people that know what they want out of it.

I felt like there was a more ambitious idea behind this that just didn't see the light of day.
 
Q-BZ said:
It's an overachiever on story. Meat and potatoes third person shooter gameplay. Meh on PC features but somehow it comes together for a decent ride. It's cheap these days and I have no problems recommending it for people that know what they want out of it.

I felt like there was a more ambitious idea behind this that just didn't see the light of day.

I felt like there was a more ambitious idea behind this that just didn't see the light of day.
I haven't played this, and I probably won't...unless I severely run out of games to play. Haven't heard astounding things though, just looks generic to me, but what do I know.

Also what the hell do meat and potato's have to do with games...? :confused:
 
Spec Ops: The Line was my big surprise of 2012. I like to play games to feel immersed in a universe and/or a story and this one delivered.
 
BiH115 said:
I haven't played this, and I probably won't...unless I severely run out of games to play. Haven't heard astounding things though, just looks generic to me, but what do I know.

Also what the hell do meat and potato's have to do with games...?

Also what the hell do meat and potato's have to do with games...? :confused:
Meat and potato's is a term used to describe something generic.

Spec Op's does have a great story, it's a very gritty non glorious look at war. The actual gameplay is generic.
 
NickJames said:
Meat and potato's is a term used to describe something generic.

Spec Op's does have a great story, it's a very gritty non glorious look at war. The actual gameplay is generic.
Basically what I've heard then from a few friends. It looks like a pass to me for the time being.
 
Simmonz said:
There have been a few threads about it but not very much. I finished it recently as well. The atmosphere and story were top notch. The gameplay was just average and didn't bring much to the table. It wasn't bad though, just nothing I hadn't done before. I enjoyed the game anyway and the dull gameplay didn't stop me from wanting to push on to see what happened next.
I agree with this as well. I recommend as a $5 game... good/solid story and mood/theme to it. Gameplay was fine, nothing radically different but nothing horribly annoying.

Worth the experience if you are into the genre, gritty war theme. :cool:
 
I really wanted to like the game because of the story and setting, but the game play had me go to youtube to watch the endings - I could not finish the game.
 
Bought it cheap on GMG a while ago and only got around to playing it recently.

What an unforgettable experience! Acceptable gameplay, interesting setting, bonkers progression/story/narrative.

I ended up not liking the game as much as I would have, due to already having known about some of the important shake-up scenes from reviews and such and expecting something more sinister than a normal third-person military shooter. I guess the game was meant for impulse buyers.

It has since grown on me though, and I have remembered subtle details, like a part which spawns enemy reinforcements a couple of the time in front of your to an intentionally almost laughable extent, or letting you target and make a mess of troops with the good ol' obscure black&white overhead camera and then walking you through the area afterwards to actually witness the mess you made.

Definitely a game you should recommend to all your friends who's idea of the ultimate game is getting the latest CoD: Warsoldier of Specops every year.
 
Mokkat said:
Bought it cheap on GMG a while ago and only got around to playing it recently.

What an unforgettable experience! Acceptable gameplay, interesting setting, bonkers progression/story/narrative.

I ended up not liking the game as much as I would have, due to already having known about some of the important shake-up scenes from reviews and such and expecting something more sinister than a normal third-person military shooter. I guess the game was meant for impulse buyers.

It has since grown on me though, and I have remembered subtle details, like a part which spawns enemy reinforcements a couple of the time in front of your to an intentionally almost laughable extent, or letting you target and make a mess of troops with the good ol' obscure black&white overhead camera and then walking you through the area afterwards to actually witness the mess you made.

Definitely a game you should recommend to all your friends who's idea of the ultimate game is getting the latest CoD: Warsoldier of Specops every year.
It's the first day back to work, so pardon me, but this shit makes no sense to me...it's an unforgettable experience, yet you'd recommend it to the CoD crowd ,who are blatant idiots? What...

Did I just get trolled without knowing it?
 
BiH115 said:
It's the first day back to work, so pardon me, but this shit makes no sense to me...it's an unforgettable experience, yet you'd recommend it to the CoD crowd ,who are blatant idiots? What...

Did I just get trolled without knowing it?

Did I just get trolled without knowing it?
He's saying you should recommend the game to intentionally shake up your CoD playing friends.
 
NickJames said:
Meat and potato's is a term used to describe something generic.

Spec Op's does have a great story, it's a very gritty non glorious look at war. The actual gameplay is generic.
BiH115 said:
It's the first day back to work, so pardon me, but this shit makes no sense to me...it's an unforgettable experience, yet you'd recommend it to the CoD crowd ,who are blatant idiots? What...

Did I just get trolled without knowing it?

Did I just get trolled without knowing it?
Good Lord, son, you're embarassing yourself. Get back to work. ;)
 
Complaining about "The Line" for 5$...

Really?

No, Really???

First world problems.

Is your latte lukewarm too?


Waaaa,waaaa.
 
^WTF? I can get it if it's in a general discussion or whatever, but this is a gaming forum, if you want to do that, at least be consistent and complain about every discussion here... and get banned doing so.


Just saw WTF is Spec Ops and it intrigued me, so I bought it. Will try it sometime this week.
 
I'm waiting for it to show up on PS3 for $20 bucks again, missed it during BF.
 
This got #1 for 2012 over at Zero Punct.

I'd give it a must play at the sale prices it's going at for the story. Game play is 'Mass Effect in Dubai'.
 
I finished this a couple of nights ago. While the gameplay is run-of-the-mill cover-based shooting, it is done very well. I love grenades in this game...they have excellent range, they can stagger/knockdown enemies that are at the edge of their range, and they will kick up a bunch of sand to double as a smoke grenade. This gives added urgency when one is thrown back at you, since you have to get out of dodge very quickly. The enemy AI is also decent and will happily rush you or otherwise flush you out of cover if you get too comfortable.

The way executions are handled is also very interesting. At first they are fairly tame...some of them even being non-lethal like a blow to the face. As the narrative progresses, the executions being to get more savage. The best example is one of the first "executions" being a single rifle-butt to the face, which later becomes two very savage ones...with the aim no longer to incapacitate the enemy but to completely smash his face in. Executions that involve a bullet to the head also become less clinical and more sadistic. It works perfectly with where the story and character progression goes, rather than just being needless violence.

Spec Ops The Line is easily better than the standard cover shooter, plus it has some great themes, excellent writing and voice acting, and a harsh critique of the modern military shooter sub-genre. It is a game that COD critics should enjoy, and a game COD/BF/MOH fans simply have to play.
 
I sort of disagree... the cover system was kind of bad and not that well done at all. It's not absolutely horrible but it can get irritating. Story is pretty good so far though.
 
Serpent said:
I sort of disagree... the cover system was kind of bad and not that well done at all. It's not absolutely horrible but it can get irritating. Story is pretty good so far though.
That's due to the dodgy controls that have been ported straight from the Xbox controller more than the cover mechanic itself.
 
I'm glad I bought it, I needed a military shooter that wasn't full of shit and wearing star spangled glasses. In the real world I'm tired of my country trying to rule the globe and seeing the waves of young, dumb, and full of cum sent off to die by their parents for the biggest nothings in history. Hope to see more games such as this.
 
I actually started playing this game due to this thread and am quite enjoying it...like, just about beat it in 2 days good!

Game play is pretty typical but not BAD...does a lot right...but the story and characters (especially the voice acting...Nolan North FTW!) are amazing.

Either way, really liking it! Definitely a recommendation from here on out!
 
I played it for an hour before I got sick of the ultra console feel...i hear good things...Ill try again.
 
Droc said:
I played it for an hour before I got sick of the ultra console feel...i hear good things...Ill try again.
The game hasn't changed since the last time you tried it. ;) Overachieving narrative in a ho hum console port presentation with run of the mill third person shooting gameplay.

This game really could have been and should have been a lot more. There were a number of times where I had the distinct feeling that there was a far more ambitious concept that just never saw the light of day. Pity.
 
Plague_Injected said:
That's due to the dodgy controls that have been ported straight from the Xbox controller more than the cover mechanic itself.
Is that what it is? I was just thinking it felt stiff/off.

Gah, ports ruining things. It gets more and more annoying.
 
Q-BZ said:
This game really could have been and should have been a lot more. There were a number of times where I had the distinct feeling that there was a far more ambitious concept that just never saw the light of day. Pity.
I agree. And while the concept that was there was intriguing, I don't think it was pulled off all that well. The questionable decisions you are making aren't decisions at all, they are forced upon you. I'm not going to feel guilty about something if I didn't choose to do it. Plus, they don't really provide you with any character you might care about, so all you are really doing is killing pixels.
 
Just beat it. Definitely doesn't disappoint.

Sure the gameplay is a little "been there done that" but it still does a GOOD job in this regard.

But the story...amazing. Actually had a good ending...which is something most games I've played haven't had recently.
 
So I don't think extreme superlatives are needed here, Luis CK does a nice job of explaining this here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzwXqkGApBk

Anyhoooo...I managed to tear myself away from BL2 and delve into my steam backlog...I must say there were a few skirmish/firefight areas in The Line that were among my favorite third person scenes. The plot? Well, I am not done yet but kind of Black Ops over the top and really the kind of stuff from 100's of action paperbacks but even that is more than many games. Now for a game that is not an RPG I think the character development is more than adequate. For a game that never pretended to be Cryengine 500 the graphics are solid. A little odd controls which the port haters point out but after a little getting used to they make sense to me even though they are not standard for PC FPS's. For a third person I think the conrtols and camera angles are better than most.

Solid game. Buy it, they deserve the revenue IMHO.
 
drako said:
I agree. And while the concept that was there was intriguing, I don't think it was pulled off all that well. The questionable decisions you are making aren't decisions at all, they are forced upon you. I'm not going to feel guilty about something if I didn't choose to do it. Plus, they don't really provide you with any character you might care about, so all you are really doing is killing pixels.
I just beat it....

And I have to say. I sadly agree.

That and I really didn't like the ending. I thought the story was pretty damn good til the end. I'm still "lost" at what happened. Anyone got spoilers they want to share on what happened? And when it exactly got messed up?

It seemed to me like they had something, then decide to pull a double take on you, hoping for better ratings. All of the "twist" was crammed into the end,
 
Spec Ops: The Line was delisted from Steam and only from Steam, for some reason.

https://steamdb.info/app/50300/info/
1706627297005.png


It is still on GOG, and at an 80% discount at that. It is also still available on consoles.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/spec_ops_the_line
 
Armenius said:
Spec Ops: The Line was delisted from Steam and only from Steam, for some reason.

https://steamdb.info/app/50300/info/
View attachment 631444

It is still on GOG, and at an 80% discount at that. It is also still available on consoles.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/spec_ops_the_line
Tis a shame that good games get delisted because of music licenses, which might be the case for this one. Loved this game.

https://www.thegamer.com/spec-ops-t...panied by Hendrix's song Star Spangled Banner.

Get it on GOG while you can.

https://www.gog.com/game/Spec_Ops_The_Line
 
