I finished this a couple of nights ago. While the gameplay is run-of-the-mill cover-based shooting, it is done very well. I love grenades in this game...they have excellent range, they can stagger/knockdown enemies that are at the edge of their range, and they will kick up a bunch of sand to double as a smoke grenade. This gives added urgency when one is thrown back at you, since you have to get out of dodge very quickly. The enemy AI is also decent and will happily rush you or otherwise flush you out of cover if you get too comfortable.



The way executions are handled is also very interesting. At first they are fairly tame...some of them even being non-lethal like a blow to the face. As the narrative progresses, the executions being to get more savage. The best example is one of the first "executions" being a single rifle-butt to the face, which later becomes two very savage ones...with the aim no longer to incapacitate the enemy but to completely smash his face in. Executions that involve a bullet to the head also become less clinical and more sadistic. It works perfectly with where the story and character progression goes, rather than just being needless violence.



Spec Ops The Line is easily better than the standard cover shooter, plus it has some great themes, excellent writing and voice acting, and a harsh critique of the modern military shooter sub-genre. It is a game that COD critics should enjoy, and a game COD/BF/MOH fans simply have to play.