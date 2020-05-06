speaker and sound mode

Hi, My Denon X4200, supports Spotify Connect , but the sound mode defaults from Multi Channel stereo (for when TV on) to Stereo mode when playing music from my phone or IMac sent to the Denon amp.I looked up in the manual and it says that when in stereo mode only front left and right + sub woofer play from the channel input. This is what is happening to me and it is excluding the other 4 speakers i have.I am able to switch sound mode to All Zone stereo which then adds the study and its 2 speakers, but the main room plays only on 2 speakers. Anyone know if this is a restriction of capabilty from Denon or is it a spotify issue?