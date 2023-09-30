Spare parts evolve shift XT build

bobzdar

Jun 6, 2003
1,969
For my daughter, using spare parts I had. It was originally built using a really old biostar x370gtn, 3700x, 16gb of Corsair lpx3000 and noctua l9i from her old system. I added an rtx 3090 from when I upgraded to a 4090. I purchased the phanteks evolve shift XT and 850w psu and crammed it all in there. It worked well enough but if too many usb peripherals were plugged in it’d start crashing. I narrowed it down to the board, so found an as rock b550 phantom gaming itx on sale and decided to do a bit of an upgrade.

I added my old 5950x that had been swapped for a 5800x3d on my rig, but it needed more cooling than the l9i would provide. I had a wraith prism in the closet, which wouldn’t fit, but I popped the fan off and test fit the noctua fan from the l9i and it looked like it’d just fit - and it just barely did. Here’s the complete build, 5950x and rtx3090 all on air, works great so far. Good enough I may build one for my main rig next go round, albeit with an aio. The only new parts I bought were the board, case and psu.
 

Lol.. "really old". A few gens newer than my main PC.

I like the install, though. I am really getting into the mini itx systems. I love the challenge.
 
auntjemima said:
I like the install, though. I am really getting into the mini itx systems. I love the challenge.
The x370gtn is like a 2018 board, so over 5 years old at this point. The rest of the stuff is all 2-3 years old other than the new motherboard and the case/psu, which is a little over a year old at this point, but yeah, it's a really nice system tbh. I almost had a moment of insanity and bought a 7950x3d, board and ram and turned it into my system and gave her my board/cpu, but then came to my senses and just spent 1/10 that to replace her motherboard. Next go round I will probably go the mitx route for my system tbh, but going to wait for zen 5 x3d chips.
 
