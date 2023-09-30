Spare parts evolve shift XT build

For my daughter, using spare parts I had. It was originally built using a really old biostar x370gtn, 3700x, 16gb of Corsair lpx3000 and noctua l9i from her old system. I added an rtx 3090 from when I upgraded to a 4090. I purchased the phanteks evolve shift XT and 850w psu and crammed it all in there. It worked well enough but if too many usb peripherals were plugged in it’d start crashing. I narrowed it down to the board, so found an as rock b550 phantom gaming itx on sale and decided to do a bit of an upgrade.



I added my old 5950x that had been swapped for a 5800x3d on my rig, but it needed more cooling than the l9i would provide. I had a wraith prism in the closet, which wouldn’t fit, but I popped the fan off and test fit the noctua fan from the l9i and it looked like it’d just fit - and it just barely did. Here’s the complete build, 5950x and rtx3090 all on air, works great so far. Good enough I may build one for my main rig next go round, albeit with an aio. The only new parts I bought were the board, case and psu.