South Korean cinema halls renting theaters to gamers

Cinemas in S.Korea have begun a service where gamers can rent the screen for two hours for around $90, or $135 in the evening. (Users have to bring their consoles, games and controllers with them. )
Eui Jeong Lee and three of her friends sit in an otherwise empty 200-seat cinema auditorium and play a video game on the giant screen.
As Ms Lee blasts her gaming opponents with her wireless controller, the sound whips loudly around the dark room from the numerous cinema speakers.
~says the 25-year-old student."The sound quality is particularly amazing. The sound of the gunshots is just so vivid, and when something flew directly at me from the screen I even screamed."