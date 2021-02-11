South Korean cinema halls renting theaters to gamers

Cinemas in S.Korea have begun a service where gamers can rent the screen for two hours for around $90, or $135 in the evening. (Users have to bring their consoles, games and controllers with them. )

https://t.co/rH1EM9L3X4

Eui Jeong Lee and three of her friends sit in an otherwise empty 200-seat cinema auditorium and play a video game on the giant screen.

As Ms Lee blasts her gaming opponents with her wireless controller, the sound whips loudly around the dark room from the numerous cinema speakers.

"The sound quality is particularly amazing. The sound of the gunshots is just so vivid, and when something flew directly at me from the screen I even screamed."
~says the 25-year-old student.

_116882764_cinema1.jpg
 
But why keep it empty?
I'd love to see this happen, but with a crowd as well.
The next big thing is to put the gamer in a big throne in the middle of the theater, and have an audience watch.

Oh yes, it most certainly does begin to spell the end of technological civilization, but still, it'd be cool while it lasted.
 
