Soundproof server/amp racks

How effective are soundproof server/amp racks in terms of suppressing noise while also keeping the equipment inside cool? If they are soundproof, does that mean they are completely enclosed/sealed? If yes, how do they handle ventilation/cooling? Note this is for using such racks for pro audio amps that have loud fans.

Some examples (they are expensive but note the heat dissipation and noise reduction specs): https://www.rackmountsolutions.net/server-racks-cabinet/specialty-server-racks/soundproof-racks/
 
Dunno about retail, but when I moved into the home office for covid I learned how loud the central switch and server was in my house. I put all the network gear and UPS in a network cab that I lined with dynamat and replaced the fans with new bequiet fans. Did the same with the server. Dead silent
 
