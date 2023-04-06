Quiz
How effective are soundproof server/amp racks in terms of suppressing noise while also keeping the equipment inside cool? If they are soundproof, does that mean they are completely enclosed/sealed? If yes, how do they handle ventilation/cooling? Note this is for using such racks for pro audio amps that have loud fans.
Some examples (they are expensive but note the heat dissipation and noise reduction specs): https://www.rackmountsolutions.net/server-racks-cabinet/specialty-server-racks/soundproof-racks/
