Soundcard or external USB

reaper7534!

Feb 13, 2016
Currently have a pair of Sennheiser 598SE that I use with a Fiio DAC. and my Samson MIC, sound level are very good with either of these. If I plug my cans into the motherboard directly ( Aorus X570 Elite ) I probably get about half the volume of the DAC or by using the Samson mic headphone output. That was just for background.

I picked up a pair of Fnatic React headphones/ mic for gaming FPS ( it doesn't have a lot of bass so I can pinpoint footsteps better ). They are just straight analog cans and plug into the 3.5mm jacks on the motherboard / front panel. Used this way, they are QUIET. If I plug it into the Fiio, they get insanely loud. The moment I plug the mic connection into my motherboard, get a obscene amount of interference. I don't know if this is coming from their included Y cable ( seems very thin and cheaply made )

Question is, would I be better served getting a cheap soundcard or USB card ( recommendations under 100.00 ) I'm looking for power, not fidelity. My old ass ears can't tell the difference anyway. I'd rather use the headset mic vs the Samson.
 
