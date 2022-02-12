SoundBlaster Z-SE vs AE-5 Plus

Hey guys, I just got a Soundblaster Z-SE. I was gonna get the AE-5 but got worried about the reviews saying sound is muffled and pepole that have issues with AMD boards. Now I am on an Intel build but in the future I might have AMD, I don't want to have issues.



I ask this question because though I don't have any issues atm with the Z-SE, I am worried about future driver support. The Z-SE is older than the AE-5 so I am not sure how long Creative will support them with future windows releases



My use case: 5.1 Vizio Soundbar M51 series. And a future 2.1 speaker set for RTS games and a Soundcore Q10 headset. I honestly don't see myself investing in a proper gaming headset. I mainly play singleplayer games anyways. Just love 3D sound. Should I need to play wiht headphones, I'd think the Soundcore Q10 would be enough



I got the soundcard in the first place because of DDL and DTS which is crucial for optical connection for surround sound in games.



Should I return the Z-SE and pay 40 bucks more for the AE-5?