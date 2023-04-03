Soundbars do any certain brands stand out?

I'm looking at these Soundbars at work they always seem to be on sale. I tired the Demo version of a Vizio soundbar with a included Subwoofer it doesn't sound very good even for a 330.00 price tag. They have these Bose soundbars as well but they don't include Sub Woofs so I couldn't get the Bose to work demo was broken down so I'm wondering if the Bose subwoofer sound any better?I don't need one by all means already own some Edifiers and a Soundblaster Katana V2 which my PS5 is hooked up to. The Katana isn't bad but my 350DBs Edifiers blow it out of the water except my PS5 works better with the Soundbar than the Edifier picks it up when it's turned on my Edfier was hit and miss with the optical port.