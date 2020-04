fightingfi said: I see in the sound options of also selecting nvidia audio driver? would it make any difference? Does nvidia do sound? Click to expand...

fightingfi said: Also is it best to goto realtek for the driver or from Gigabyte since i have one of there boards? Thanks!

They do, but this is actually referring to your monitor; if you were to hook up the HDMI out to a TV or a receiver, this is how you would tell Windows to send sound there.This depends. Check driver versions; the Realtek version may be newer / better, however, the Gigabyte version may provide some additional functionality. It may also just be a reskin of the Realtek driver.