Sound proofing your PC case

Rev. Night

I am going down the rabbit hole of trying to build a silent PC even under full load. I'm mostly there with my Noctua case fans, undervolted/underclocked GPU, AMD Chill limiting FPS to 100, etc.. But not fully quiet. I still kinda hear the gpu (Sapphire 5700xt) during extended gaming sessions. Not wanting to go the full waterblock, or AIO, route, I began to think about adding sound insulation to the case panels. I have a Fractal Design Define C.
  • What type of foam should I buy?
  • Has anyone done this before?
  • Will this significantly increase temps, thereby increasing fan noise?

thanks all!
 
