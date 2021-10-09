Sound drops on new tab.

If I have 2 twitch tabs open then open a 3rd tab that has sound, like a 3rd twitch or a ytube page, the volume on that tab drops to what seems like 20%. If I close 1 of the other tabs the volume goes back to normal. I can also cycle through the Spacial sound selection to get it back.

This is on any browser, mainly use FF, and started after I reinstalled windows 10.



I'm pretty certain it is a windows setting, and I do have the Communications set to "Do Nothing", and the newest driver I can find.

It's an AW 18R3 so it's a bit old.



Any help or suggestions please