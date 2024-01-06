Sound card vs. USB DAC

Depends on how critical/picky/discerning you are about your sound....Built-in sound chips/systems (on the mobo) have come a long way in the past few years, but so have sound cards & DAC's....To some folks, sound cards tend to offer somewhat better sound overall compared to built-in chips, with some additional fine-tuning options not available from internal chips...DAC's otoh, are mostly held in high regard by those who value audio quality over all else, and also tend to have more sound/level/balance controls & fine-tuning methods, as well more choices for input/output devices...and are usually the preferred choice for those who will be using separate but ANALOG amplifiers, equalizers, recorders, and other devices to cater the sound precisely to their liking...However, your budget may be a factor in which one you chose, since mobo sound is included in the price of the mobo, making the least expensive of the bunch, a sound card is extra $$ but not by an extreme amount, and finally a DAC will cost you a fair amount of coin, as will the other components that will make up your sound system