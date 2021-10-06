Sound Board Simulator Software

Our church uses a Allen & Heath QU-32 digital sound board. We use the USB output to send audio signal to a computer for live streaming. An alternate configuration is that the QU-32 can send straight digital information from the USB to another mixer, with a 1-1 channel mapping. We are wanting to give the video streaming operator (currently me) so our main sound tech can focus on the live sound. I figure a software solution on our current streaming computer would work, but I need to test different software available to know if it would serve our purposes. I don't want to do too much changing in the current configuration of the QU-32 for fear of making some changes that will not be easily reset that could interrupt our live stream, but I also do not have access to a spare physical digital mixer board to test.
I've seen some references to mixer board simulators, and am looking into those. Does anyone have a recommendation on a piece of software that I could use to simulate the environment? I'll need it to be able to send via USB the signal in a 1-1 channel output.
I've seen some references to mixer board simulators, and am looking into those. Does anyone have a recommendation on a piece of software that I could use to simulate the environment? I'll need it to be able to send via USB the signal in a 1-1 channel output.