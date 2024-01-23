Sound Blaster AE-5 volume question

Sumanji
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2018
- Messages
- 79
Hi,
I'm using a pair of Sennheiser HD600 cans on a Creative Sound Blaster AE-5.
With Windows volume control, anything above ~40% is wayyyy to loud, and I normally have it turned to between 10 and 14%. This is a bit annoying, as I don't have granularity of volume control at the low end.
I have the headphone gain set to low in Sound Blaster Command (even though these cans are rated at 300 ohms). Is there any other way I can adjust the volume range?
Thanks,
Su
I'm using a pair of Sennheiser HD600 cans on a Creative Sound Blaster AE-5.
With Windows volume control, anything above ~40% is wayyyy to loud, and I normally have it turned to between 10 and 14%. This is a bit annoying, as I don't have granularity of volume control at the low end.
I have the headphone gain set to low in Sound Blaster Command (even though these cans are rated at 300 ohms). Is there any other way I can adjust the volume range?
Thanks,
Su