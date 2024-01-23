Sound Blaster AE-5 volume question

Sumanji

Sumanji

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 28, 2018
Messages
79
Hi,

I'm using a pair of Sennheiser HD600 cans on a Creative Sound Blaster AE-5.

With Windows volume control, anything above ~40% is wayyyy to loud, and I normally have it turned to between 10 and 14%. This is a bit annoying, as I don't have granularity of volume control at the low end.

I have the headphone gain set to low in Sound Blaster Command (even though these cans are rated at 300 ohms). Is there any other way I can adjust the volume range?

Thanks,

Su

1706041456088.png
 
Sumanji said:
Is there any other way I can adjust the volume range?
Click to expand...

Do you have an extra level control in the Equalizer settings?

Also, the HD600 are 300ohms right? Maybe try the higher-impedance setting on that control panel.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top