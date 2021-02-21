Sort Files in Linux

I'm testing Linux Mint and one thing that annoys me, is that when I open the file explorer and click on sort files by type, it sort files different from Windows.

All the "documents" are sorted together (pdf, doc, etc) e.g.:



aaa.pdf

ttt.doc

bbb.pdf

rrr.doc



Instead of Windows version, like:



aaa.pdf

bbb.pdf

ttt.doc

rrr.doc



Is there a way to change it for the latter?