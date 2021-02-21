Sort Files in Linux

magda
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2018
- Messages
- 1,189
I'm testing Linux Mint and one thing that annoys me, is that when I open the file explorer and click on sort files by type, it sort files different from Windows.
All the "documents" are sorted together (pdf, doc, etc) e.g.:
aaa.pdf
ttt.doc
bbb.pdf
rrr.doc
Instead of Windows version, like:
aaa.pdf
bbb.pdf
ttt.doc
rrr.doc
Is there a way to change it for the latter?
All the "documents" are sorted together (pdf, doc, etc) e.g.:
aaa.pdf
ttt.doc
bbb.pdf
rrr.doc
Instead of Windows version, like:
aaa.pdf
bbb.pdf
ttt.doc
rrr.doc
Is there a way to change it for the latter?