Sophos UTM working....but should I switch to the Unifi Security Gateway

Looking for some of your thoughts on the these two front end UTM solutions for my home network. I already have a significant investment in the Unifi ecosystem with a cloud key, AP's and a couple of cameras, but I had the home built Sophos box built first and it seems to have a far more advanced feature set. Both play plenty well individually, but trying to decide if switching to the USG is worth any benefits besides a single management console.