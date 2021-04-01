Sony’s Japan Studio Closing Down Today

polonyc2

No, sadly it’s not a cruel April Fool’s joke…Sony’s Japan Studio, responsible for everything from Ape Escape, to Shadow of the Colossus, to Gravity Rush, is shutting down today:

"In an effort to further strengthen business operations, SIE can confirm PlayStation Studios Japan Studio will be re-organized into a new organization on April 1. Japan Studio will be re-centered to Team Asobi, the creative team behind Astro's Playroom, allowing the team to focus on a single vision and build on the popularity of Astro's Playroom"

https://www.ign.com/articles/sony-japan-studio-restructure-mass-exodus-playstation
 
Red Falcon

Red Falcon

Ouch.
I was just thinking to myself that I have seen virtually no news on anything PS5 related in a while now.

That sucks for everyone working there - the management culture in Japan need to get with the times, direly.
So much for that Bloodborne redux...
 
lostinseganet

lostinseganet

They should have remade Shadow of the Colossus with all the monsters they left out of the original ....and put it in VR.
 
