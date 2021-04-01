Sony’s Japan Studio Closing Down Today

No, sadly it’s not a cruel April Fool’s joke…Sony’s Japan Studio, responsible for everything from Ape Escape, to Shadow of the Colossus, to Gravity Rush, is shutting down today:"In an effort to further strengthen business operations, SIE can confirm PlayStation Studios Japan Studio will be re-organized into a new organization on April 1. Japan Studio will be re-centered to Team Asobi, the creative team behind Astro's Playroom, allowing the team to focus on a single vision and build on the popularity of Astro's Playroom"