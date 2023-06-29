Sony’s confidential PlayStation secrets just spilled because of a Sharpie

erek
Secret revenue details emerge
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/28/...onfidential-documents-marker-pen-scanner-oops
Sony isn’t the only one affected by document redaction issues, though. A confidential Microsoft document revealed all of the company’s Xbox acquisition targets earlier this week, and now that document has disappeared and has been replaced with a heavily redacted version.According to SIE internal surveys, almost half of PlayStation 5 owners in the United States also own a Nintendo Switch, while less than 20% of PlayStation 5 owners in the United States also own an Xbox Series X or S.
That one wasn’t redacted with a Sharpie, though.”
