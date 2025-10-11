  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Sony Teases New GPU Tech For the PS6

Much of it boils down to how the companies are working to make it easier for future GPUs to handle graphics upscaling, ray tracing, and the super-intensive path tracing techniques used to make game worlds look more realistic. Cerny says "the current approach has reached its limit," so Sony is working with AMD to integrate components of its next-gen RDNA architecture in future consoles. AMD's Huynh introduced Radiance Cores (similar in theory to Nvidia's RT Cores) that are dedicated to handling ray tracing and path tracing. In addition to Sony's new consoles having the new cores, they will almost certainly be built into AMD's future desktop GPUs, too, and likely within whatever it's assisting with in its Xbox partnership.

Source: https://games.slashdot.org/story/25/10/11/0050217/sony-teases-new-gpu-tech-for-the-ps6
 
I was going to say, we saw a little bit more juice specially going to TSMC 3N, but in the console maker mind

Flops over time xbox->xbox360->xbox one->Xbox X looked like

20->240->1,300->12,000

11x->4.5x->9.2x

Under 6x upgrade is maybe quite meh for them, the 357mm full Navi48(9070xt) has 48.66 tflops versus 13.3 for the full a bit smaller (335mm) Navi 22 (6750xt), a bit bigger and using a bit more power to have 3.7x amount of 32 bits FLOPs, could be hard to reach 5x.

The internal compression for everything with modern large cache could be interesting, specially for console game that will assume its presence.
 
