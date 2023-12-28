Sony still working with the FTC to stop the Microsoft Activision merger.

https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ft...softs_motion_to_certify_public_redacted_1.pdf
TLDR;
Sony keeps putting forward BS claims with BS paperwork behind it filled with bad math and cherry-picked examples.
Microsoft is tired of playing and is directing the courts to require Sony to submit the real numbers as well as email chains from the Sony executives that contain any relation to the merger or the FTC proceedings.
