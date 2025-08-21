  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Sony Rethinks PlayStation Dev Kits with PCIe Solution

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,198
"The patent details that this idea was partially inspired by the difficulties developing games for proprietary console hardware, but it also references cloud gaming, suggesting these slot-in cards may also come in handy as cloud compute modules that can be used in servers to support game developers who don't have access to dev kit hardware. A slot-in solution like this could also theoretically allow developers more freedom when it comes to testing and diagnosis, since they would be able to use hardware and software testing tools connected to the host system, instead of having to rely on built-in diagnostics and hardware support. The patent also specifically mentions being able to capture video from the host system, which could also help diagnostics and game optimization."

1755742971287.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340140/sony-rethinks-playstation-dev-kits-with-pcie-solution
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top