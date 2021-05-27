Sony may be working on a new portable gaming console.

zamardii12
A recent job posting for Sony for a "Head of Mobile, PlayStation Studios" seems to suggest Sony is either looking at mobile gaming again, or something else...
"...the job listing is looking for someone to "Build and execute against a mobile 3-5yr business plan," meaning that Sony might be looking to make a new portable console to continue the legacy of the PlayStation Portable and the PlayStation Vita.
The job listing, which is looking to hire someone for a position in either San Mateo or Los Angeles, California, describes the ideal candidate as someone who could "Build and scale multiple game teams and product leaders to deliver against future title plans," with "a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation's most popular franchises for mobile."
Source: https://www.svg.com/381123/playstation-is-giving-portable-gaming-another-go
My thoughts: Mobile gaming is big. VERY big. Thoughts during the end of the PSP/3DS era were that a new portable console is really not that likely considering how big mobile app stores via the likes of Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store have gotten with in some case great mobile games. Also with smartphone saturation ever-growing the thought was that most people wouldn't want to carry two devices around. The continued success of the 3DS platform, and Nintendo's launch of the Switch Lite which is mobile-only would seem to suggest that there IS a market out there for a mobile platform that can deliver quality AAA games in a mobile setting. While mobile gaming on cell phones in my opinion have always leaned towards the casual side of gaming... there is a market for dedicated mobile gaming... for me touch screens on phones just don't a good game make. There is talk of Valve making a portable gaming machine, Tiger Electronics have re-released their shitty mobile gaming nostalgia games, and Sony recently back-tracked on their decision to end operations for the PS Vita's access to the PlayStation Store. For those that own a Vita and like it, you know that despite Sony conveniently pretending like the Vita has disappeared over the last 2+ years it's still going strong with games still being released on it despite Sony's lack of support for the platform.
Dedicated mobile gaming is alive and well. The Nintendo 3DS survived 9 and a half years of continued support as did Sony's PS Vita and PSP before that have a healthy lifespan. However terrible decisions regarding proprietary media among other things killed the Vita's success despite spending a fair amount of time being supported by Sony. I believe that dedicated mobile gaming has the potential to make a comeback IF done correctly. What would the strategy look like? I don't know, but with the fact that Nintendo seems to be gearing up for the release of a Switch Pro and simultaneously sell the mobile-only Switch Lite I don't see why Sony couldn't if done right do the same with the PS5 and a dedicated mobile console.
