Sony Expects Microsoft to Keep Activision Games Multiplatform

zamardii12
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2014
- Messages
- 3,202
“We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,” a Sony spokesman said Thursday.
Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, mentioned other platforms in a press release Tuesday but didn’t give details of Microsoft’s plans. “Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward,” he said.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/sony-e...m-11642665939?reflink=desktopwebshare_twitter