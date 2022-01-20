Sony Expects Microsoft to Keep Activision Games Multiplatform

“We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,” a Sony spokesman said Thursday.
Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, mentioned other platforms in a press release Tuesday but didn’t give details of Microsoft’s plans. “Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward,” he said.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/sony-e...m-11642665939?reflink=desktopwebshare_twitter
 
I wonder if Sony will still get their gated limited time exclusives too. If it's part of the contract, they should.
 
As I would expect them to say to keep people from jumping ship to xbox. Even if they knew 100% that all games from activision would be xbox only, they wouldn't announce it at least not this early.
 
