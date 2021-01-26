Sony Alpha 1

I’ll admit this is a camera I didn’t see coming. I was expecting the A7 IV to drop. Instead we got an 8k sports camera. Which signals to me this was in the pipeline (there is no way this chip and camera was developed in the last 3 months) and Canon “beat them” to the 8k punch.It costs nearly twice as much as a Canon R5 or the same as a “1 series” sports camera. So it’s interesting to know if this can keep up with sports cameras as well as be an 8k video monster AND also not overheat. Something tells me that Sony has this cracked though.While it’s too expensive for most consumers, it will definitely take a chunk of the top end pro market as it’s also designed as a high end, high FPS, sports camera to replace the A9 series. So in that sense, I think Sony has beat Canon to the high end mirrorless sports camera market. The A9 series has always had some level of compromise. This camera truly feels like a flagship 1 series camera: uncompromising.Some headlining specs:-50MP-8.6k downsampled to 8k video up to 30fps-4K 120fps video-1/400th flash sync-759 AF points with 92% sensor coverage-SHOOTS 30 FPS WITH NO BLACKOUT and 120 focus calculations per second! (Insane sports performance at insanely high MP - double a9 II AF performance).-Does not sacrifice high ISO performance 102k top end ISO.