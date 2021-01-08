Sony 2021 TV Lineup

Sony released details on their 2021 TV Lineup. Few sites I found with details:---What I personally find interesting is the 43" model (KD-43X85J). This is down in the "cheap seats" in their lineup so it's edge lit, not full array dimming. HDR performance may at least be better than the "HDR" 400 monitors that are being released. Plus these sets have HDMI 2.1 with support for VRR/ALLM.Strange that the native refresh rate of the panel is 100hz and not 120hz but definitely a step in the right direction and may be good enough, especially when driving 4K. 100hz is at least enough for Windows to feel more smooth over 60 and gaming should feel pretty good given VRR. The current 43" Sony model (XBR43X800H) is ~$600 so this could be a half way decent value proposition if pricing remains relatively close.Could be an option for those that can't quite fit a 48" (OLED) but could squeeze this in. Or those that don't want to worry about possible burn in.Lot of info still needed of course. Input lag, panel responsiveness, etc. It's a TV and could use PWM dimming for the backlight also so that's a possible concern as well, at least for me.