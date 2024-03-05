Son is new to gaming *Help*

My 13 wants to make the jump to PC gaming from Xbox. He is currently looking to play BeamNG drive, Fortnight, Minecraft.
I don’t want to drop $2000 on a new system that he might no stick with.
Locally I found this system used for $700
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 GPU
- Intel i7-9700k CPU
- 16g DDR4
- Micro-Star Z390-A PRO Motherboard
- 1TB Samsung 850 EVO SSD
- 2.7 TB hard drive
My knowledge is basic/learning. lol I know the video card could definitely be updated to 16g
Will this system work for him with the idea that I could update the video card to 16 in the future?
Recommend cards that won’t break the bank?
Greatly appreciate all your help!!
