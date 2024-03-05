Son is new to gaming *Help*

Are you in SA? 700 Rand?If you go to far down spec wise the experience may push him back to consoles.$700 US will get you into a terribly spec'd but new system from Best Buy with warranties, etc. Should get a bit more bang for the buck in the used market. But, some used markets people want near new prices for their stuff. So, check Micro Center if you are close, or the other physical stores. Then maybe the online retailers. Advantage here is get a return and warranty guarantee.I'm not a Dell fan as they and some of the others have proprietary hardware that makes it impossible to upgrade later. You can check their sites. Or, you can get some good deals on 10th gen off lease towers. You then could have room in the budget for a new 4060 or better if you are willing to go open boxed. Just watch the PSU. These tend to be underpowered and proprietary.Get the beefier CPU now with a basic GPU. Upgrade the GPU later, if needed. i5 or Ryzen 5 will be plenty. 8c preferred. As much ram as you can get. Get enough storage to start. These you can easily add to later. Or, you should be able to. Looks like just about any recent low end GPU will be enough for now. Watch the PSU - get one that will allow some upgradeability later.