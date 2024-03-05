Son is new to gaming *Help*

My 13 wants to make the jump to PC gaming from Xbox. He is currently looking to play BeamNG drive, Fortnight, Minecraft.

I don’t want to drop $2000 on a new system that he might no stick with.

Locally I found this system used for $700

- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 GPU
- Intel i7-9700k CPU
- 16g DDR4
- Micro-Star Z390-A PRO Motherboard
- 1TB Samsung 850 EVO SSD
- 2.7 TB hard drive

My knowledge is basic/learning. lol I know the video card could definitely be updated to 16g

Will this system work for him with the idea that I could update the video card to 16 in the future?
Recommend cards that won’t break the bank?
Greatly appreciate all your help!!
 
$700 is overpriced that that system, even in Canada I wouldn't spend $700 Canuck bucks.

That system would easily play the games mentioned, though.

I haven't played beanNG, but the other two my kids ran on a secondary system with an AMD APU (3200g) without issue. Any discrete card will make it even more enjoyable.
 
My kids play all those games including BeamnGDrive on a Ryzen 3600 ,Gtx 1070 ,16gb ram and a 1tb sata ssd. I agree that system you posted is fine for those games and is priced too high.
 
Are you in SA? 700 Rand?

If you go to far down spec wise the experience may push him back to consoles.

$700 US will get you into a terribly spec'd but new system from Best Buy with warranties, etc. Should get a bit more bang for the buck in the used market. But, some used markets people want near new prices for their stuff. So, check Micro Center if you are close, or the other physical stores. Then maybe the online retailers. Advantage here is get a return and warranty guarantee.

I'm not a Dell fan as they and some of the others have proprietary hardware that makes it impossible to upgrade later. You can check their sites. Or, you can get some good deals on 10th gen off lease towers. You then could have room in the budget for a new 4060 or better if you are willing to go open boxed. Just watch the PSU. These tend to be underpowered and proprietary.

Get the beefier CPU now with a basic GPU. Upgrade the GPU later, if needed. i5 or Ryzen 5 will be plenty. 8c preferred. As much ram as you can get. Get enough storage to start. These you can easily add to later. Or, you should be able to. Looks like just about any recent low end GPU will be enough for now. Watch the PSU - get one that will allow some upgradeability later.

Bean.ng seems like it wants a bunch of ram and a reasonable CPU.
 
Looking at those:
https://www.canadacomputers.com/index.php?cPath=7_4527_4569&language=en

Maybe it is a good price (you have a bit of a better gpu on your config, less ram but much better CPU, and a sata harddrive).

On the new side, modest build with stronger gpu, without case-psu-windows can easily go for $690+ taxes:
https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/list/RZQWCd

Not sure Why I thought it was in Canada.... too if it is usd not that great.
aunti j was just saying that even in canuckistani pesos that was too much, i agree. cant tell where op is though....
 
All that hardware is really dated IMHO, and therefore that rig is overpriced, even though it could play those games without much problem...

Perhaps try offering $500 & see what they say :)

And no dude, you're NOT gettin a Dell !

Yea they make decent office machines, but they are not meant for gammin or any other demanding uses....and the proprietary parts they use are almost always bottom barrel, non-upgradable crap that they buy by the boatload (from you know where) for rock-bottom prices....
 
I would pay less than 350 for all that in USD. It would play Fortnite and Minecraft without issue. No mention of the power supply.
 
